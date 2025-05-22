© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'We are actively overwhelming enemy defense systems, now it’s time to rebuild' — Putin
Russian President calls for full reconstruction of Kursk and Bryansk regions hit by Ukrainian forces.
Adding:
🚨 Ukrainian forces launch massive strike on city of Lgov in Russia's Kursk region, 12 civilians injured, including two children — Governor
"The Ukrainian armed forces launched a massive attack on the town of Lgov. The attack took place on the Kursk-Rylsk highway, which is the entrance to the town. As a result of the attack, unfortunately, 12 civilians were injured, including two children," the region's acting governor, Alexander Khinshtein, wrote on Telegram.
More details:❗️2 KIDS among 12 injured in Ukrainian drone attack on Lgov in Russia’s Kursk Region
All suffered shrapnel wounds, governor says
Zelensky’s forces launched large-scale UAV attack on Kursk and Bryansk Regions
While Russia continues to hammer them in Sumy