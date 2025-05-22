'We are actively overwhelming enemy defense systems, now it’s time to rebuild' - full reconstruction of Kursk & Bryansk regions - Putin

'We are actively overwhelming enemy defense systems, now it’s time to rebuild' — Putin

Russian President calls for full reconstruction of Kursk and Bryansk regions hit by Ukrainian forces.

Adding:

🚨 Ukrainian forces launch massive strike on city of Lgov in Russia's Kursk region, 12 civilians injured, including two children — Governor

"The Ukrainian armed forces launched a massive attack on the town of Lgov. The attack took place on the Kursk-Rylsk highway, which is the entrance to the town. As a result of the attack, unfortunately, 12 civilians were injured, including two children," the region's acting governor, Alexander Khinshtein, wrote on Telegram.

More details:❗️2 KIDS among 12 injured in Ukrainian drone attack on Lgov in Russia’s Kursk Region

All suffered shrapnel wounds, governor says

Zelensky’s forces launched large-scale UAV attack on Kursk and Bryansk Regions

While Russia continues to hammer them in Sumy