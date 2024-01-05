God made you for Him: to love Him, to worship Him & to be with Him

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath day, December 30, 2023.





Think of it: we are made in the image and likeness of the Most High God, the Christian God Who rules the universe. Also, God made you to love Him and to know Him. Since we are made in the image and likeness of God, we ought to love our Creator. How are we to love God? In John 14:21, Christ provides the answer: He that hath My commandments, and keepeth them, he it is that loveth Me: and he that loveth Me shall be loved of my Father, and I will love him, and will manifest myself to him.





When you keep the holy ten commandments of God, Christ says that you love Him and in return, whosoever keeps God’s commandments and thus, loves Christ, the believer shall be loved of God the Father and that Christ will love the believer also and that He, Christ, will manifest Himself to those who keep His commandments.





Further, God made you to worship Him. In John 4:23-24, Christ says: But the hour cometh, and now is, when the true worshippers shall worship the Father in spirit and in truth: for the Father seeketh such to worship him. God is a Spirit: and they that worship him must worship him in spirit and in truth.





In Revelation 14:6-7, the first angel’s message is asking humanity to come back to the true worship of God because the current system of worship is false...based on false commandments, false doctrines and false beliefs which dishonor God.





We must worship God in Spirit and in Truth, not in false doctrines or false non-biblical beliefs such as SUNday rest and worship, xmas, easter, going to heaven or hell after you die, etc. You cannot please God if you worship God in a way that goes against biblical jurisprudence.





Be a saint of God who comes out of their false church and its false system of worship and its false doctrines in Revelation 14:4-5. This is why God is asking His people to COME OUT of Babylon and her false system of worship according to Revelation 18:4-5. And that points to the Babylonian Roman Catholic church and her harlot daughters in the Protestant and Orthodox churches in Revelation 17:5.





Can you imagine...YOU...being with God the Father and the Son for eternity abiding in their love, in their majesty, in their glory, in the presence of the Almighty God?





Please do not miss out on this one and only amazing opportunity to be with YOUR God, your Creator, King and Savior as God’s holy angels are currently harvesting God’s saints in this present age.





Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org.

Pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].