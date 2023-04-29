STEVE BANNON TRUMP INTERVIEW AT MAR-A-LAGO 4-28-23

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The War Room’s Steve Bannon sat down with President Donald Trump on Friday afternoon in Mar-a-Lago.
President Trump discussed the story and inspiration behind his latest book, “Letters to Trump.” The entire video is posted at Real America’s Voice on Rumble.
During the interview, President Trump weighed in on the insanity of the left and thier policies to destroy the United States.
President Trump argued that Democrats can’t be this stupid because they’re so good at cheating.
President Trump, “Are they bad people or are they stupid? They can only be two things. They only want to be people who destroy our country or they’re stupid people.”
Steve Bannon: Do you think they’re stupid people?
President Trump: I think actually they can’t be because they cheat so well. You can’t be stupid when they cheat like they did in 2020. They’ve cheated at a level that no one’s ever cheated before. They used COVID to cheat with all these mail-in ballots.
