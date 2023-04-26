BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Kathryn Krick's Annointing
gocephas
gocephas
123 followers
46 views • 04/26/2023

 Truth Exposed asks us to pray for the Lord to open the eyes of the blind that all may come to repentance. As you know we are in the last days and the Lord is poring out His Spirit. Many people are coming to Christ, but we also know that there are Christians among us that Satan has deceived to accomplish his purposes. Kathryn Krick met up with her Guru in Africa who anointed her to become Apostle Kathryn Krick. Mirrored

Keywords
gospelapostlesannointings
