© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When Al-Qassam Comes a Knockin', jEEWs Start Droppin'
A Zionist soldier sniper in the “Netzarim” axis, south of the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood in Gaza City. 2024/05/05
PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!
WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.
FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f
FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)
CreeperStatus, #CreeperStatus, @CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, #FreePalestine, #CeaseFireNOW, #BoycottIsrael, #AlAqsaFlood, #Scenes, Al-Quds, Al-Qassam, Tel Al-Hawa, Ghoul, sniper, rifle, Yasin 105, RPG, IDF, Israel, Gaza, Palestine, Hamas, Jews, IOF, IGF, D9, bulldozer, mortar shells,