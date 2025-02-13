BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
How to Survive a (S)MOTHER!
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
50 views • 7 months ago

FLASH TUESDAY DONOR LIVESTREAM 11 February 2025


In this episode, we delve into the complexities of women's choices in romantic partners, highlighting a woman's struggle with her father's abusive behavior. I discuss why some women are drawn to "bad boys," exploring themes of personal accountability and the reinforcement of negative dynamics. 


We also touch on the emotional challenges in therapy, the impact of societal norms on relationship choices, and the difficulties adult children face when confronting their mothers' influence on emotional growth. This episode encourages listeners to reflect on their relationship choices and strive for empowerment.


GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND AUDIOBOOK!


https://peacefulparenting.com/


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


Also get the Truth About the French Revolution, multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material, as well as targeted AIs for Real-Time Relationships, BitCoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-Ins. Don't miss the private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!


See you soon!


https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022

evidencewomenphilosophyreasonstefan molyneuxlivestreamempowermentbad boyspersonal accountabilitysocietal normsabusive behaviorrelationship choicesemotional challengesromantic partnersnegative dynamics
