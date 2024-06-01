BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Working with the inner workings of our immune system
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
292 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
167 views • 11 months ago

(found on Dr Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

My PhD thesis was done in black transvestites at George Washington University. If you could keep their virus latent that is let your immune system suppress it the way it intends. It doesn't kill it. It just silences it. And so your immune system sends the fire trucks to the fire. The chemokines are the trafficking molecules. The cytokine is: Am I going to put water on a gasoline fire? No, I'm not! So you have to tell the cell where it has to communicate. Where are you going? Are you going to the brain? Are you going to the heart, are you going...? Because we have a stem cell that forms before the development, we have a protection around every single organ system that's a stem cell. And it's led by the general, which is the hematopoietic, the blood stem cell. Because if you are being robbed of oxygen, you will go away from all building, all healing. Because God will not let us die.

I was with the men. I was watching the ones who survived. All I did was show them when their NF kappa B was ON. They looked terrible. They were coughing. I'm like why did you do this weekend?!? Na na na na na... hahaha... They loved me. They really loved me.


Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD - 05/29/2024

Watch Part 3: There is no such thing as auto immune disease! https://www.brighteon.com/afaeaf3d-687e-4976-9624-963c9ee0926b

Watch the full interview on TalkTruth with Allan and Corri Hunsperger: https://rumble.com/v4y95sx-talk-truth-05.29.24-dr.-judy-mikovits.html

Keywords
healthimmune systemresearchtruthaidshivmikovits
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy