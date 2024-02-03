© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I wrote this song in 1989 about a kind spirit that I spoke to in 1973. Her name was Jessica, and she eventually helped my late wife, Dorothy E Rainville (1942-2021) write a book entitled "Beyond the Death of Ira Nesbitt" during the same year. Special thanks to Jay Chubak of Canuck TV for the video backgrounds.