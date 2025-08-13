Lucifer’s Banker | Bradley C. Birkenfeld (TPC #1,809)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mr. Bradley C. Birkenfeld, former UBS banker turned whistleblower, awarded $104 Million by the IRS.
Website: https://lucifersbanker.com
Buy the book: https://www.amazon.com/Lucifers-Banker-Untold-Destroyed-Secrecy/dp/1626343713
Bradley C. Birkenfeld is a retired investment professional and the most significant financial whistleblower in history. He is the author of Lucifer’s Banker UNCENSORED: The Untold Story of How I Destroyed Swiss Bank Secrecy. As an international private banker he exposed how UBS, the world’s largest bank, helped ultra-wealthy Americans commit billions in tax fraud. A true, real-life thriller, Lucifer’s Banker UNCENSORED is a fascinating behind-the-scenes look at the secret Swiss banking industry and a harrowing account of our corrupt justice system. As a private banker working for the largest bank in the world (UBS), Bradley C. Birkenfeld was an expert in Switzerland’s shell-game of offshore companies and secret numbered accounts.
