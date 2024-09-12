THE SPIRIT OF THE ANTICHRIST Part 4: Living in the Past

There is a recent trend by many pastors and messianic rabbis to integrate Jewish customs and holy days into Christianity and to usher believers in Christ back into Judaism. This is ironic because Jesus and the apostles deliberately moved away from the First Covenant and the church in Galatia was rebuked for going back to the old ways.

Some Christians want to blend Jewish traditions and holy days with their faith even though Jesus and the apostles never advocated such an action. In doing so, they unwittingly turn back from Christ and return to a dead religion. God instituted feast days like the Day of Atonement, the Feast of Tabernacles and the Passover to point the way to the Messiah.

What is the point of trying to keep First Covenant feast days when we live in the Second Covenant? The simple truth is that anyone who chooses to observe a First Covenant feast day is deliberately living in the past and ignoring the fact that the Messiah arrived 2,000 years ago. It grieves the Lord when Christians observe defunct holy days; choosing to live in the First Covenant is actually an abomination because it negates the work that Jesus did on the cross!

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2015/RLJ-1481.pdf

RLJ-1481 -- FEBRUARY 1, 2015

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm



