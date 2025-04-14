BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
CELEBRATED DEI COP ARRESTED 🏎 IN WILD 30 STOLEN CAR SCANDAL
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
146 views • 5 months ago

ANOTHER MECHANISM OF CORRUPTION EXPOSED...BUT THE REAL CULPRIT IS STILL BEHIND THE SCENES [UNLESS YOU THINK LAQUISHA HERE PERFORMED THE ENTIRE SCHEME 5 DAYS POST-GRADUATION]


DEI Cop Arrested Using Stolen Cars After Graduation! Just weeks after being celebrated for completing police academy training, a newly sworn-in DEI officer has been arrested for unauthorized use of three stolen luxury vehicles. The scandal erupted when investigators found her police jacket in one BMW, her phone connected to another, and bodycam footage catching her behind the wheel. Shockingly, all charges were dropped—leaving more questions than answers. Was this a botched case, insider protection, or something bigger? In this breakdown, we’ll show you how a promising DEI success story spiraled into a full-blown controversy. Like, comment, and subscribe for the full story on this explosive twist.


Produced by: Nate The Lawyer, Umar Sharif

Edited by: Umar Sharif

Writing/Research: Nate The Lawyer, Nawal Ahmed


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_cV9jQ9JSaQ


https://www.glocktalk.com/threads/celebrated-dei-cop-arrested-in-wild-30-stolen-car-scandal.2022031/


https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/local/former-dirty-30-cop-arrested-lower-manhattan/2077060/


https://saidit.net/

Keywords
cutoutsierra alstonprince george countycar theft ringdei hire epic fail
