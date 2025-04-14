CELEBRATED DEI COP ARRESTED 🏎 IN WILD 30 STOLEN CAR SCANDAL

ANOTHER MECHANISM OF CORRUPTION EXPOSED...BUT THE REAL CULPRIT IS STILL BEHIND THE SCENES [UNLESS YOU THINK LAQUISHA HERE PERFORMED THE ENTIRE SCHEME 5 DAYS POST-GRADUATION]





DEI Cop Arrested Using Stolen Cars After Graduation! Just weeks after being celebrated for completing police academy training, a newly sworn-in DEI officer has been arrested for unauthorized use of three stolen luxury vehicles. The scandal erupted when investigators found her police jacket in one BMW, her phone connected to another, and bodycam footage catching her behind the wheel. Shockingly, all charges were dropped—leaving more questions than answers. Was this a botched case, insider protection, or something bigger? In this breakdown, we’ll show you how a promising DEI success story spiraled into a full-blown controversy. Like, comment, and subscribe for the full story on this explosive twist.





Produced by: Nate The Lawyer, Umar Sharif

Edited by: Umar Sharif

Writing/Research: Nate The Lawyer, Nawal Ahmed





Need a lawyer?

If you or someone you know has been injured in an accident, don’t hesitate to reach out to me. You can contact me at 1-571- NATE-LAW or visit our website www.NateTheLawyer.com

Schedule a free consultation. Remember, you don’t pay unless they win your case!





Check Out The Podcast | https://linktr.ee/natethelawyer

Spotify = https://open.spotify.com/show/67OgSDffzx4bLOeIaBwLnA?si=5f5d2c2a74db42d3

Apple = https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/nate-the-lawyer/id1746189958





Join Me On The Journey To 1M Subscribers.





? Become a Channel Member for Perks and Specials ? | https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCD5_QIM67BZJdh9AwZv3soA/join





LinkTree - https://linktr.ee/natethelawyer





???CONNECT WITH ME ON SOCIAL MEDIA ???

➡️ FOLLOW ME ON LOCALS ➜ https://NATETHELAWYER.locals.com

➡️ FOLLOW ME ON TWITTER ➜ https://twitter.com/NATETHELAWYER

➡️ FOLLOW ME ON PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/NateBroady

➡️ FOLLOW ME ON FB PAGE ➜ https://www.facebook.com/NateTheLawyer

➡️ FOLLOW ME ON ROKFIN ➜ https://www.rokfin.com/NATETHELAWYER





SUPPORT LINKS

?PayPal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/BroadyLaw

?PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/NateBroady

?LOCALS ➜ https://NATETHELAWYER.locals.com

-------------------------------------------------------------

➡️ SUBSCRIBE ➜ ???

? https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCD5_QIM67BZJdh9AwZv3soA

-------------------------------------------------------------

The information on this YouTube Channel is for general information purposes only. This is an entertainment show for entertainment purposes ONLY.





NOTHING ever said on the channel or on any platform is legal advice for any individual case or situation. I AM NOT YOUR LAWYER and if you need a lawyer, please seek a licensed professional in your area.





DON'T FORGET TO LIKE, SUBSCRIBE, COMMENT AND SHARE!!!





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_cV9jQ9JSaQ





https://www.glocktalk.com/threads/celebrated-dei-cop-arrested-in-wild-30-stolen-car-scandal.2022031/





https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/local/former-dirty-30-cop-arrested-lower-manhattan/2077060/





https://saidit.net/