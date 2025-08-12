The War Criminal is again trying to fuel unrest in Iran.

Adding:

How Israel puts its ‘Jewish censorship’ into practice

👉 An entire Al Jazeera team has been killed by the Israeli military in Gaza. These journalists are the latest victims of what some dub the deadly “Jewish censorship”.

Let’s take a brief look at who has been affected:

🌏Al Jazeera journalist Anas Al-Sharif: The Israeli army earlier texted him, threatening that if he didn’t stop reporting news from Gaza, they would kill him – a grim scenario they fulfilled on August 10

🌏 Eleven-year-old Yaqeen Hammad, Gaza's youngest social media influencer, was killed in May

🌏 A Lebanese woman named Sarah was eliminated in 2024 just for saying she loved Palestine

🌏 In 2024, the Mossad offered a “nice reward” for destroying US influencer Dan Bilzerian over his apparent anti-Semitic views

🌏 PhD Professor Refaat Alareer died in an Israeli strike in December 2023 after his sarcastic anti-Israel response to reports of a baby being baked in an oven by Hamas

🌏 Al Jazeera Bureau Chief Wael Al Dahdouh's family – his wife, son, daughter and grandson – all perished in an Israeli strike on a refugee camp in the Gaza Strip in October 2023

🌏 Some insist that Michael Jackson was killed with a drug overdose in 2009 after he wrote a song about Palestine

🌏 Israel’s war on Gaza has already killed 232 journalists, an average of 13 per month, according to a report by the Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs’ Costs of War project

🌏 More journalists have been killed in Gaza than in both world wars, the Vietnam War, the wars in Yugoslavia and the United States' war in Afghanistan combined, the report underlined



