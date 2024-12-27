BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Is America Really Racist?
LibertyNow
LibertyNow
2 followers
9 views • 6 months ago

Tony El is a lover of history and has never lost his curiosity of nor his fear of asking Why. His article “What Happened To America’s Independence?” was published in the July 2010 Christian Voice Magazine and he is the creator of the Project Third-Eye Opened online commentary news blog.

He loves being an American and believes that it suffers truly from it’s people’s lack of knowledge of what truly makes America exceptional – it’s fundamental god-endowed principles recognized in the founding documents- and that there is a silent war to remove these principles from existence. I am a staunch believer that once one truly understands the true “why” of an event then there is only the question of how one is to best respond.

Keywords
racismamericacivil rightsaffirmative actionequalitydei
