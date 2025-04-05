BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
BrightLearn - The Real Revolution in Military Affairs by Andrei Martyanov
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
99 views • 5 months ago

Andrei Martyanov's "The Real Revolution in Military Affairs" examines the changing nature of warfare, global power shifts, and misconceptions in geopolitical thought. Drawing from John Mearsheimer’s critique of liberalism’s failure to define a universal "good life," Martyanov argues that survival itself is the foundation of a good life—a perspective often overlooked by American political scientists who lack firsthand experience with extreme conflicts, such as sanctions-induced suffering or regime-change wars. He critiques the U.S. for misjudging adversaries due to a political culture that favors simplistic, aggressive rhetoric over nuanced analysis. Martyanov also challenges the flawed "Thucydides Trap," which wrongly assumes inevitable war between the U.S. and China, emphasizing instead the technological and nuclear realities of modern warfare. He introduces the Revolution in Military Affairs (RMA) as a transformative integration of technology, strategy, and organization, warning that U.S. military advancements must be measured against capable adversaries, not weaker foes. Ultimately, Martyanov calls for a deeper, historically informed understanding of geopolitics and warfare, rejecting dominance-seeking strategies as self-defeating in an interconnected world.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai 

Find a copy of this amazing book here

nowbooksbrightlearn
