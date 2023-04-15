Regenerating Soil for Seven Generations with Syntropics, Agroforestry, and Water w/AJ Olsen #15

AJ Olsen is the founder of Restructured Water Regeneration Australia. This Aussie born Sunshine Coast farmer is committed to rebuilding ecology and topsoil en-masse using syntropics, a form of agroforestry, and electrolyzed water. Connect with AJ and RWR: IG: https://www.instagram.com/aj_olsen1/ RWR: https://msha.ke/restructuredwaterregeneration AJ was exposed to natural farming and permaculture techniques growing up in his family and found his current journey when he experienced a mature syntropic (rainforest) food forest. He employs medical-grade ionization and electrolyzed water machines to help Australian farmers move from industrial petrochemicals to chemical and contamination free farming practices. The 7 water types generated by our Electrolyzed Reduced Water machines and water filters replace almost all need for Integrated Pest Management products, Herbicides, Fungicides, pH buffers, sanitization, disinfection, germination, and nutrient bioavailability products. In combination with regenerative land stewardship practices pulling from all culture's historical farming techniques, this presents a massive opportunity to avoid environmental contamination and set up thousands of acres to rebuild soil as quickly as possible. He believes that a combination of a regenerative mindset, regenerative water, and regenerative soil building practices are necessary as a way to honor and return to Indigenous philosophy of land stewardship and sustainability for the next Seven Generations. We touch on a little of everything in this podcast: -What regeneration means to us -Soil and Mycelial communication networks -Degradation of Soil -Market Gardening, Permaculture, Syntropics, Agroforestry, Microgreens -Feeding and getting clean water to Southern India Ashrams -Source water contamination & industrial accidents -Indigenous ethos and philosophy -Building human, ecosystem, and financial health simultaneously Learn More: Connect: https://bio.link/AlexanderCorey Ionization: https://www.alexandercorey.com/hydrogen #soil #regenerativefarming #ionizedwater

