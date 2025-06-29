Never Forgive, Never Forget......

"They lied about the virus... about the vaccines, about the masks, about the testing, about the passports, about everything... while politicians partied and the media clapped along."



"No one has been held to account, no one has apologised... and yet we're expected to move on, to forget, to pretend it was all well-intentioned."



"But for some of us, the damage is permanent. Our faith in public health, government, science, media, gone."



"So no, we're not moving on, we're not forgetting, and we're sure as hell not staying silent." 🔥



Source @RealWideAwakeMedia

