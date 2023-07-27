BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Jill Biden’s Ex Reveals the Vicious Biden Crime Family Has Bullied Him for Years
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
2
07/27/2023

Jill Biden’s Ex-Husband Reveals How the Vicious Biden Crime Family Has Bullied Him for Years – Says He Wants to Protect Trump


Jill Biden's ex-husband:


Biden sent government after me.


The Biden Crime Family literally operates like an old-school Italian mafia according to Jill Biden’s ex-husband.


As the New York Post reported, Bill Stevenson, who was married to Jill from 1970-1975, explained how the Bidens have bullied him for years in an interview with Newsmax’s Greg Kelly.


After Stevenson and Jill parted ways, Joe’s brother Frank started demanding that Jill have the house she and Stevenson were sharing. Stevenson got a nasty surprise after he brushed Frank off.


Frankie Biden of the Biden Crime Family comes up to me and he goes give her the house or you’re going to have serious problems.


I looked at Frankie and I said, “Are you threatening me?” and needless to say, about two months later, my brother and I were indicted for that tax charge for $8,200.


newsmaxbiden crime familybiden regime
