Rubio on Drones in Polish area (yesterday) & (since this video, early this morning US Secretary of State Rubio arrived in Israel with his wife and seen praying at Western Wall with BiBi. : (

Back to this video: Definitely needs a committee to investigate the facts, and then a committee to investigate the first committee.

The Polish Defense Ministry is not ready for consultations with their Russian colleagues over the September 10 drone incident, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organization Mikhail Ulyanov wrote on Telegram.

"The Defense Ministry of Russia has proposed consultations; the Defense Ministry of Poland is not ready. This looks like a provocation or a misunderstanding, which the Polish side is not willing to clarify," he said.

Over the past 10 hours (more since posted late last night), several videos from Poland have shown large-scale military movements towards the Belarusian border.

Confirmed movements include Polish tanks, BMPs, APCs, and howitzers, indicating Warsaw's deployment of significant forces.

The Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski confirmed that the UAVs that entered the country's airspace were not equipped with explosives.

It took them too much time to solve the "mystery" of the decoys used to discharge air defense in Ukraine.

US lawmakers introduce 'thought police' bill to strip citizens of passports over Israel criticism

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has revoked visas and green cards of foreign nationals for opposing Israel's genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.