THE DRESDEN HOLOCAUST





At the end of WW2, at a time when the German army was all but defeated and retreating on all fronts, the Allied forces launched a joint British and American indiscriminate aerial fire bombing attack on the city of Dresden, the capital of the German state of Saxony,





Dresden was a cultural landmark with little strategic significance whose main export was dolls and cigarettes and provided no value to the German war industry. At that time, it housed hundreds of thousands of refugees that fled from the east as it was one of the only cities that remained relatively untouched from the war.





The purpose of the attack was to inflict maximum civilian casualties possible and to decimate the refugees that had fled there. In a memo sent to the Chiefs of Staff Committee by Air Marshal Sir Douglas Evill on 1 February, Evill states interfering with mass civilian movements was a key factor in the decision to bomb the city centre.





Attacking main railway junctions, telephone systems, city administration, and utilities would result in "chaos."





Estimates total the number of civilians casualties from the bombings to be around 200k-500k, including innocent men, women, and children who suffered the most brutal fate imaginable.





Bodies were incinerated and reduced to puddles of congealed fat on the concrete as temperatures reached 3000 degrees Farenheit. Nothing in sight was left standing. Those who made out alive were then targeted in the subsequent waves of attacks by allied bombers.





Allied propaganda has re-written history to claim the total number of casualties to be around 25k in order to cover up their involvement in a genocide of the German people and one of the most horrific crimes against humanity to ever be committed to date.





Why isn't this holocaust in schools? Where are the museums and memorials to commemorate it? Why weren't they paid out reparations? Where are the laws criminalizing the trivilization of the number of casualties in the historical record?





Does history have double standards?





Source: https://x.com/TheOfficial1984/status/1828094738181869755