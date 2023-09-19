© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
E-Book and Print: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CB4W3LD8
Chapter 0: Preparation
What to do before reading this book.
Items listed (choose at least two if you are not already familiar with the abuses and lies of the plandemic):
- (0:21) Watch the Plandemic Series at www.plandemicseries.com
- (0:38) Watch Planet Lockdown at https://planetlockdownfilm.com/documentary/
- Read COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We Are
Prey by Dr. Peter Breggin and Ginger Breggin. https://www.wearetheprey.com/product/covid-19-and-the-global-predators-we-are-the-prey/
- (1:40) Read Lies My Gov’t Told Me by Dr. Robert Malone. https://www.amazon.com/dp/151077324X
- (1:58) Watch Doctors Speaking Out Against the Narrative are being Suspended and Attacked. https://drtrozzi.org/2023/01/11/ca-persecution-of-ethical-drs-draws-international-attention/
- (2:28) Listen to podcast episode—Situation Update (about June 6th 2021): “Mike Adams' covid vaccine message to family and friends... what you aren't being told by the establishment” https://www.brighteon.com/2495a88b-90ad-4411-9171-faef76358dbc
- (3:12) Watch The Highwire
Episode 319 “Awakening”. https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/awakening/