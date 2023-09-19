BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Chapter 0 - Preparation
AlexanderTibekizas
AlexanderTibekizas
10 views • 09/19/2023

E-Book and Print: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CB4W3LD8

Chapter 0: Preparation

What to do before reading this book.

Items listed (choose at least two if you are not already familiar with the abuses and lies of the plandemic):

  1. (0:21) Watch the Plandemic Series at www.plandemicseries.com
  2. (0:38) Watch Planet Lockdown at https://planetlockdownfilm.com/documentary/
  3. Read COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We Are Prey by Dr. Peter Breggin and Ginger Breggin.  https://www.wearetheprey.com/product/covid-19-and-the-global-predators-we-are-the-prey/
  4. (1:40) Read Lies My Gov’t Told Me by Dr. Robert Malone.  https://www.amazon.com/dp/151077324X 
  5. (1:58) Watch Doctors Speaking Out Against the Narrative are being Suspended and Attacked. https://drtrozzi.org/2023/01/11/ca-persecution-of-ethical-drs-draws-international-attention/ 
  6. (2:28) Listen to podcast episode—Situation Update (about June 6th 2021): “Mike Adams' covid vaccine message to family and friends... what you aren't being told by the establishment” https://www.brighteon.com/2495a88b-90ad-4411-9171-faef76358dbc 
  7. (3:12) Watch The Highwire Episode 319 “Awakening”.  https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/awakening/ 
Keywords
mike adamsvaccinehighwiremalonepreparationbreggincovid-19plandemic
