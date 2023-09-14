How Many Articles DOES the Constitution Have?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Happy 236th Constitution Day! Join me for a discussion of an overview of the Constitution. How many articles DOES it have? What are they? Which founding father of the Founding Fathers explained why there needed to be 3 branches of government and why they should NEVER be allowed to collude? Does the Constitution give you your rights? hmmmmm. YOU need to KNOW the answers to these questions.