© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The official podcast of the WA 3%
Parents Bill of Rights, Gutted by Democrats
Democrats are gutting a voter run initiative that passed last year giving parents more rights when it comes to their kids and schools. Are you tired of this yet?
Washington Senate Democrats on Wednesday approved changes to an initiative passed last year that establishes a parental “bill of rights” for families with children in the state’s K-12 schools.
When lawmakers passed Initiative 2081 last year, Democrats said that they would likely need to make changes to it in the future, citing confusing language that did not align with other state and federal laws.
#parentsbillofrights #waleg #walegislature #wademocrats #parentalrights #olympianews #policticalnews #politics #seattlenews #pnwnews #liberals #rebelradio #conservative #conservativenews #conervativepodcast #conservativevalues #constitution #enoughisenough