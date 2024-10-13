TV STAR SUFFERS VAX POISON INDUCED THROAT CANCER (PROBABLE)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Paulina Mercado reveals she has throat CANCER; she will undergo surgery: 'light a candle' The Sale el Sol host announced in an interview with Gustavo Adolfo Infante that she will undergo surgery, as she has been diagnosed with throat cancer."
"Paulina Mercado revela que tiene CÁNCER de garganta; será sometida a cirugía: "pongan una veladora"
La conductora de Sale el Sol dio a conocer a través de una entrevista con Gustavo Adolfo Infante que será intervenida, debido a que le detectaron cáncer en la garganta."
