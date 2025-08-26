BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Indian PM Modi's answer to US pressure? "We will endure" - 50% Tariffs by Trump
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
49 views • 2 weeks ago

Indian PM Modi's answer to US pressure? "We will endure."

Adding: 

As of August 28, 2025, the total tariffs on most goods imported from India into the United States is 50%. 

  • Existing: 25% "reciprocal tariff": A 25% ad valorem (based on value) duty was first applied to most goods from India in April 2025.
  • New 25% "Russian oil tariff": An additional 25% ad valorem duty was imposed via executive order on August 6, 2025, penalizing India for its imports of Russian oil.
