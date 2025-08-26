Indian PM Modi's answer to US pressure? "We will endure" - 50% Tariffs by Trump

49 views • 2 weeks ago

New 25% "Russian oil tariff": An additional 25% ad valorem duty was imposed via executive order on August 6, 2025, penalizing India for its imports of Russian oil.

Existing: 25% "reciprocal tariff": A 25% ad valorem (based on value) duty was first applied to most goods from India in April 2025.

As of August 28, 2025, the total tariffs on most goods imported from India into the United States is 50%.

Indian PM Modi's answer to US pressure? "We will endure."

