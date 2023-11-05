October 7th: IDF often destroyed buildings and vehicles with Israeli occupants, passing it off as Hamas atrocities

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Report From IDF Helicopter Pilot
"As desperation began to set in, "the commanders in the field made difficult decisions - including shelling houses on their occupants in order to eliminate the terrorists along with the hostages."
Tuval Escapa Kibbutz Be'eri Security Team
https://chrishedges.substack.com/p/israels-final-solution-for-the-palestinians
Source @Real World News