Russia's EMERCOM Aircraft Delivered 30 Tons of Humanitarian Aid to the People of the Gaza Strip - handed over to Egyptian Red Crescent Society

Russia's EMERCOM aircraft delivered 30 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the people of the Gaza Strip

✅ Food products;

✅ Clothing;

✅ Blankets;

✅ Hygiene items.

The EMERCOM's IL-76 aircraft flew to the airport of El-Arish. In Egypt, the humanitarian aid will be handed over to representatives of the Egyptian Red Crescent Society. They will redirect it to the to the people of the Gaza Strip.

In total, since the beginning of the humanitarian mission, 18 flights of the Russia's EMERCOM have delivered ~420 tonnes of food products, medicines, clothing and other essentials to the people of the Gaza Strip.