Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Russia's EMERCOM Aircraft Delivered 30 Tons of Humanitarian Aid to the People of the Gaza Strip - handed over to Egyptian Red Crescent Society
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
998 Subscribers
34 views
Published a month ago

Russia's EMERCOM aircraft delivered 30 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the people of the Gaza Strip

✅ Food products; 

✅ Clothing; 

✅ Blankets;

✅ Hygiene items. 

The EMERCOM's IL-76 aircraft flew to the airport of El-Arish. In Egypt, the humanitarian aid will be handed over to representatives of the Egyptian Red Crescent Society. They will redirect it to the to the people of the Gaza Strip.

In total, since the beginning of the humanitarian mission, 18 flights of the Russia's EMERCOM have delivered ~420 tonnes of food products, medicines, clothing and other essentials to the people of the Gaza Strip.

Keywords
russiaisraelpalestineukrainegazalebanonrussianwest bankukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket