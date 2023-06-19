Race Equality

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Genetics affect both the physical and mental characteristics of a people on average. This leads to advantages and disadvantages depending on the situation. Exceptions occur in significant amounts... so don't be a douche.
---
DONATE: https://cahlen.org/gift
CONTACT: https://cahlen.org/contact
SUBSCRIBE: https://cahlen.org/subscribe
GEAR LIST: https://cahlen.org/gear
NOTICE: https://cahlen.org/notice