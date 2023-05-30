Get Biblical Understanding #179 - Children

More episodes: https://www.thebereancall.org/get-biblical-understanding More about the Bible: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/bible

EPHESIANS 5:1 Be ye therefore followers of God, as dear children;





EPHESIANS 5:6-7 Let no man deceive you with vain words: for because of these things cometh the wrath of God upon the children of disobedience. Be not ye therefore partakers with them.





EPHESIANS 6:1-4 Children, obey your parents in the Lord: for this is right. Honour thy father and mother; (which is the first commandment with promise;) That it may be well with thee, and thou mayest live long on the earth. And, ye fathers, provoke not your children to wrath: but bring them up in the nurture and admonition of the Lord.





PHILIPPIANS 2:14-15 Do all things without murmurings and disputings: That ye may be blameless and harmless, the sons of God, without rebuke, in the midst of a crooked and perverse nation, among whom ye shine as lights in the world;





COLOSSIANS 3:20 Children, obey your parents in all things: for this is well pleasing unto the Lord.





COLOSSIANS 3:21 Fathers, provoke not your children to anger, lest they be discouraged.





1 THESSALONIANS 2:11-12 As ye know how we exhorted and comforted and charged every one of you, as a father doth his children, That ye would walk worthy of God, who hath called you unto his kingdom and glory.





