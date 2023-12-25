Create New Account
Christmas Controversy
Martus for Truth
In times as dark and evil as these, people will try to destroy you, calling you things like hater, and apostate, and such like, simply because you speak the Truth—when it is they who hate, hating the Truth. You, though, keep speaking; keep testifying; keep glorifying Jesus Christ—without fear.

#DarkAndEvilTimes, #Testify, #Glorify

testifyglorifydarkandeviltimes

