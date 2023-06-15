BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
No Longer America - WE THE PEOPLE ARE NOT THE GOVERNMENT
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
06/15/2023

When elections are overthrown and Bureaucrats think they can make law without congress, then America doesn't even exist anymore.

DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented. 

Video Sources:

1. Bannon’s War Room - Don Jr.: ‘We Are Witnessing The End Of The Republic.’ 

https://rumble.com/v2u5ul0-don-jr.-we-are-witnessing-the-end-of-the-republic..html


2. Bannon’s War Room - Congressman Keith Self (TX)

https://rumble.com/v2u9hf9-rep.-keith-self-for-government-to-be-autonomous-they-must-destroy-our-famil.html


3. AmericasVoice.news - Just The News No Noise - Lou Dobbs

https://americasvoice.news/video/UCkoUTidBX4UpnC/


4. AmericasVoice.news - THE WAR ROOM - Darren Beattie

https://americasvoice.news/video/9X7GZgJLhsA6Yvo/

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com


Keywords
americabureaucratselection fraud
