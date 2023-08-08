🚀 Consequences of a missile strike of the RF Armed Forces on Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) - a restaurant where mercenaries gathered, and a hotel where the personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were staying were hit.

The Russian army attacked the Druzhba hotel located in Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) - presumably, the headquarters and personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were based there. The blow also hit the Corleone restaurant, a favorite place for mercenaries, according to locals.

UPDATE:

Already 5 dead and 18 wounded as a result of two attacks on residential buildings in Pokrovsk.

This was announced by Ukraine Interior Minister Igor Klimenko.

According to him, as a result of the first arrival, 4 civilians were killed and 3 were injured.

During the repeated shelling, the deputy head of the Ukraine Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in the Donetsk region was killed.

Another 4 rescuers, 8 police officers and 3 civilians were injured.

UPDATE:The number of wounded in Pokrovsk has risen to 31, Interior Minister Klymenko said.

According to him, 19 of them are police officers, 5 rescuers of the State Emergency Service and 1 child.