Miso Honey Glazed Salmon





1lb Salmon

1 Tbs HRS Premium Manuka Honey MGO

1 tsp HRS Freeze Dried Organic Yellow Miso Powder

1 Tbs soy sauce or coconut aminos

1 TBS apple cider vinegar

1/2 tsp sesame seeds

1 Tbs minced ginger





Optional: Serve with HRS Organic Quinoa





1. Whisk together honey, miso, soy sauce, vinegar, sesame seeds and ginger.

2. Pour the glaze over salmon.

3. Let the salmon marinade for at least 30 minutes before cooking.

4. Place the fish on baking sheet, air fry or bake skin side down





If baking:

10-15 minutes at 400F.





If airfrying:

7-9 minutes at 400F.



