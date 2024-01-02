The Queer Surgeon: SICK Mutilator of Pre-pubescent CHILDREN

The Queer Surgeon Whose Passion is Mutilating Pre-pubescent Children

He calls himself 'The Queer Surgeon' - this Mutilation of children should be outlawed.

Mike Johnson Plays Video Of Expert Discussing Gender Confirmation Surgery In House Judiciary Cmte

House Judiciary Committee hearing, Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) voiced opposition to gender affirming care for minors and played a video of an expert discussing it



