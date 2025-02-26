WALKING WITH JESUS Part 6: Feeding the Hungry

Have you ever stopped to think about how Jesus spoke to thousands of people without any kind of amplification system? How did the people hear Him clearly? When the time came to feed the same people, Jesus multiplied enough bread and fish on two separate occasions so that there was extra afterwards.

There was never a situation where Jesus came up empty handed. He saw a need and met it. So how did he do it? The answer lies in the fact that these acts were accomplished supernaturally in the spiritual realm and then transferred over to the physical realm in which we live.

The supernatural creation of food was never performed in cities where food was readily available. Jesus only performed such miracles in the wilderness areas where there was no food. How does this apply to us today? Similar miracles have taken place with modern believers in Christ who were stranded in a situation where there was no food or water and it was supernaturally delivered to them but there also will come a time when the Antichrist is in power and it will be impossible to buy or sell without the Mark of the Beast.

Are you ready to operate in the supernatural? Jesus said that we would do even greater works than He did. Are you ready?

