The HighWire Del Bigtree EPISODE 370: LICENSE TO LIVE
Christine Anderson, MEP, unceremoniously censored by the European Parliament, Joins Del to finish her Message to Europe and the World; Jefferey Jaxen Reports on The Origins of the Bird Flu Outbreak, Elon Fights Australia’s Move to Censor the World, and another ‘climate scare’ talking point falls flat in legacy media; Del Reunites with The Original Voice of Vaccine Research, Truth, and Education; Finally, The ICAN legal Match has been extended!
Guests: Christine Anderson, MEP, Sherri Tenpenny, DO, AOBNMM, ABIHM