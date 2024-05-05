BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The HighWire Del Bigtree EPISODE 370: LICENSE TO LIVE Christine Anderson, MEP, unceremoniously censored by the European Parliament, Joins Del to finish her Message to Europe and the World
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1870 followers
Follow
230 views • 12 months ago

The HighWire Del Bigtree  EPISODE 370: LICENSE TO LIVE


Christine Anderson, MEP, unceremoniously censored by the European Parliament, Joins Del to finish her Message to Europe and the World; Jefferey Jaxen Reports on The Origins of the Bird Flu Outbreak, Elon Fights Australia’s Move to Censor the World, and another ‘climate scare’ talking point falls flat in legacy media; Del Reunites with The Original Voice of Vaccine Research, Truth, and Education; Finally, The ICAN legal Match has been extended!


Guests: Christine Anderson, MEP, Sherri Tenpenny, DO, AOBNMM, ABIHM

mepand the worldto europethe highwire del bigtreeepisode 370license to live christine andersonunceremoniously censored by the european parliamentjoins del to finish her message
