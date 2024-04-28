© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The United States of Israel
“[The US’s] friendship with Israel is not a partisan issue. It is a national obligation.”
As the ongoing Pro-Palestine protests spread across the US, we look at why the country’s government shows such ironclad support for Israel.
Source: trtworld.com
