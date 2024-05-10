Dozens of corpses of military-age males who tried to escape Ukraine were recovered from the Tisza River

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Part 1 : Ukrainian bloggers: Dozens of corpses of military-age males who tried to escape the concentration camp "Ukraine" were recovered from the Tisza River on the Ukrainian border. According to sources some of them with bullet hole wounds...
Part 2 : A few weeks ago there was a warning from the Zelensky regime goons
Source @R&U Videos
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/