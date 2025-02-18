Trending: Ep32: Toronto Plane Crash, DOGE’s $4.7 Trillion Discovery, Human’s Trust AI More

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Ep32: Toronto Plane Crash, DOGE's $4.7 Trillion Discovery, Human's Trust AI More
What is happening
9716 followers
69 views • 6 months ago

Ickonic


Rich and Jaymie take on the news on the day in this morning's episode, looking at…


Another plane crash, this time in Toronto, Canada as the number of aircraft crashes and emergencies hits an all-time high.


AI study shows more people trust the technology than their own minds in terrifying insight into what the future could hold.


Musk’s DOGE organisation struggles to trace $4.7 Trillion of US taxpayer money and Treasury ‘gaff’ makes it almost impossible to find.


This plus more on today’s episode.


Start your journey today for just £1.99 for the first month at http://ickonic.com


Come and join the revolution with us at Ickonic, your gateway to alternative media, ground-breaking stories, and unique insights.

-New Content Daily

-Feature-Length Documentaries

-Exclusive Original Series


Today’s Sponsor - New Ickonic Coffee - Wake Up World - Use the code 'trending' for 10% off

https://shop.ickonic.com/product/ickonic-coffee-wake-up-world-grounded-or-beans

Keywords
trumptorontotrendingtrustaicanadahumanplane crashdiscoveryickonicdoge4 point 7 trillionaircraft crashes
