Troops from PMC Wagner Group thwarted a large column of Ukrainian troops that decided to counterattack on Bakhmut. Armed Forces of Ukraine expended its maximum reserves, the convoy of pickups, reinforced by infantry fighting vehicles and tanks was eventually destroyed by Wagner's artillery, which bombarded the last paved road to Bakhmut.
Mirrored - TeleTruth