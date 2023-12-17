2 Hours From The Vault Dec 16 2023

2 Hours from the Vault -- produced by GTW Liberty Radio. Prepare yourself mentally and physically for a journey on the underground railroad of Covidland. And don't forget to tip your conductor -- support independent media in 2023!! https://manufacturingreality.org/provide-value/

Track List:

The Unknown Soldier - the Doors

High As Hell - Nashville Pussy

Routine - Bambu

House of Monsters - Dr. Creep

Universal Soldier - Donovan

No Help - Our Last Night

The Hand That Feeds - Nine Inch Nails

From Russia With Love - Payday Monsanto

I'm Angry - Angry North & Boris' Bitches

Burning Beard - Clutch

I Love the Boats - Colito Supreme

Kepler 22-b - King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard

Propaganda Machine - Just Managing

Scam - Prezence

Freequency(ft. Black Thought) - Black Star

In the Meantime - Spacehog

In Accordance to Natural Law - Bikini Kill

Last Laugh - Blooded the Brave

Kids With Guns - Gorillaz

Anthem of the Free - Phytophiliac

Fragilidad - Acaecer

Bitcoin Baron - YTCracker

All Right Now - Satsang

Rearview(ft. Krizz Kaliko & Rittz) - Chris Webby

Pimps(Free Stylin' At the Fortune 500 Club) - the Coup

Notes & Stuff:

Japanese Scientists Find Indisputable Evidence That ALL COVID Variants Are Man-Made - Cryptogon https://www.cryptogon.com/?p=68540

Ginkgo Bioworks Receives Grant to Develop Innovative Live Cell Delivery Platform of Antibody Therapeutics for Treating HIV and Malaria https://investors.ginkgobioworks.com/news/news-details/2023/Ginkgo-Bioworks-Receives-Grant-to-Develop-Innovative-Live-Cell-Delivery-Platform-of-Antibody-Therapeutics-for-Treating-HIV-and-Malaria/default.aspx