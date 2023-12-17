2 Hours From The Vault Dec 16 2023

2 Hours from the Vault -- produced by GTW Liberty Radio. Prepare yourself mentally and physically for a journey on the underground railroad of Covidland. And don't forget to tip your conductor -- support independent media in 2023!! https://manufacturingreality.org/provide-value/
Track List:
The Unknown Soldier - the Doors
High As Hell - Nashville Pussy
Routine - Bambu
House of Monsters - Dr. Creep
Universal Soldier - Donovan
No Help - Our Last Night
The Hand That Feeds - Nine Inch Nails
From Russia With Love - Payday Monsanto
I'm Angry - Angry North & Boris' Bitches
Burning Beard - Clutch
I Love the Boats - Colito Supreme
Kepler 22-b - King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard
Propaganda Machine - Just Managing
Scam - Prezence
Freequency(ft. Black Thought) - Black Star
In the Meantime - Spacehog
In Accordance to Natural Law - Bikini Kill
Last Laugh - Blooded the Brave
Kids With Guns - Gorillaz
Anthem of the Free - Phytophiliac
Fragilidad - Acaecer
Bitcoin Baron - YTCracker
All Right Now - Satsang
Rearview(ft. Krizz Kaliko & Rittz) - Chris Webby
Pimps(Free Stylin' At the Fortune 500 Club) - the Coup
Notes & Stuff:
Japanese Scientists Find Indisputable Evidence That ALL COVID Variants Are Man-Made - Cryptogon https://www.cryptogon.com/?p=68540
Ginkgo Bioworks Receives Grant to Develop Innovative Live Cell Delivery Platform of Antibody Therapeutics for Treating HIV and Malaria https://investors.ginkgobioworks.com/news/news-details/2023/Ginkgo-Bioworks-Receives-Grant-to-Develop-Innovative-Live-Cell-Delivery-Platform-of-Antibody-Therapeutics-for-Treating-HIV-and-Malaria/default.aspx
