BROKEN U.S. MILITARY: Soldiers Refuse To Comply With Bioweapon Mandate, Lose Pensions

The vaccine mandate has made the military vulnerable and a national security threat.

Former Lieutenant Colonel and battalion commander of the 101st Airborne Brad Miller joins Paul Harrell to discuss his courageous stance against the U.S. military’s vaccine mandate.

LTC Miller served in the military for 19 years, 3 months, and 15 days before resigning because of the military’s unconstitutional vaccine mandate.

He was just months away from getting his pension but now that has been lost because he took a stand.

There are countless soldiers who have experienced adverse reactions to the forced vaccine bioweapon.

People must be held accountable as this was an intentional assault on the American military to weaken our defenses and make the country easier to conquer.

This is a spiritual battle and people must turn to God and pray for the restoration of America.

Read LTC Miller's Substack here. https://bradmiller10.substack.com/

Mirrored - Stew Peters Network