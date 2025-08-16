© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hurricane Erin explodes in strength to a Category 5 storm in the Caribbean
https://abc7.com/post/erin-becomes-category-4-hurricane-caribbean-region-braces-flooding/17557045
---------------
Breaking "Hurricane Erin CAT 5" Headed Toward North Carolina?https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qHw7zDiA_98
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qHw7zDiA_98
------------------
Hurricane Erin rapidly intensifies into catastrophic Category-5 monster storm: Warning for East Coast
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-15006537/hurricane-erin-intensifies-storm-warning-east-coast.html