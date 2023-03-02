SNAFU report - 2023-03-01 (ep 22) - Beggar Thy Neighbor, World Reserve Currency No More



The Official Nation in Distress SNAFU report

Situation Normal All F'd Up





Reports several times a week on daily and URGENT news that you need to know. Waking up the normies one at a time.





CABAL news:

- [x] https://t.me/RatchetTruth/60013: Kissinger was no lightweight - he is the cause of a greater portion of the downfall of this country.

- [ ] Hour of the Time, Mystery Babylon series, Bill Cooper

- https://rumble.com/c/c-2446730





WAR FOOTING

- [x] Drones falling into Russia, attacking cities

- https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2023/02/28/ukraine-war-moscow-says-downed-ukrainian-drones-targeting-russian-civilian-infrastructure-a80352

- https://t.me/tvrain/63346

- https://www.reuters.com/article/ukraine-crisis-russia-depot/fire-put-out-at-russian-oil-depot-after-drone-seen-overhead-ria-idUKL8N3582UB

- https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/mass-drone-attack-unleashes-chaos-air-raid-sirens-inside-russia

- A nationwide database jointly maintained by Mediazona and the BBC’s Russian service has confirmed over 15,000 fatalities since launching last spring, though Frenkel estimates the true number to be at least twice as large. The Russian Defense Ministry last released an official death toll — 5,937 troops — in September. https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2023/02/28/there-is-a-cost-to-war-the-journalists-tallying-russias-dead-soldiers-a80310

- https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2023/02/21/russia-demands-us-withdraw-soldiers-and-equipment-from-ukraine-a80297

- Cyber attacks in Russia: https://www.hackread.com/russia-hacked-radio-station-missile-alerts/

- Callisto Cyber attacks in the US: https://www.hackread.com/russian-hackers-us-nuclear-research-labs/