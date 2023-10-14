BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Brutality That's Being Hidden From Us
The Kokoda Kid
The Kokoda Kid
100 followers
0
104 views • 10/14/2023

Acting as jailers over the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, The Israeli military have shown themselves to be brutal and uncaring toward their 'prisoners'. How is this treatment any different to what the Nazis did to their prisoners in the concentration camps during WWII?

From memory, I believe that it was the Jews who came to this place, formerly known as Palestine, in 1947 and displaced the people who had resided there for centuries.

Video Source:

The Geopolitical Economy Report

Closing Theme Music:

'Looking For Clues' by David Robson

Fesliyan Studios

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between The Geopolitical Economy Report or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

pce sat22:50

israelmiddle eastegyptwarpalestinianshamasmiddle east warmiddle east conflict
