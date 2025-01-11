© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What Happens When Society Can't Take a Joke Anymore?
Truthstream Media
The up-side of censorship? Unlimited optimism about our perfected future, where the best traits are gradually conditioned into all the shiny, happy people holding hands. And the misfits are quietly repressed into oblivion.
The downside? I'm not hearing anything, apart from some pretty chill crickets.