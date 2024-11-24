Graphene Oxide Green Lentils (Migros)

Exposing foods secretly laced with harmful GRAPHENE OXIDE

Physical destruction, oxidative stress, DNA damage, inflammatory response, apoptosis, autophagy, necrosis and blood clots (thrombus) are only some of the harmful effects of graphene oxide nanoparticles on the human body.

The interaction with EMF, especially the 5G millimeter wavelength technology, increases lethality many times over and accelerates all adverse effects.