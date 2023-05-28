Hero Doctor cures VAXX injured autistic son

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Rashid A. Buttar was a graduate of the University of Osteopathic
Medicine and Health Sciences, College of Medicine and Surgery. He
trained in General Surgery and Emergency Medicine and served as Brigade
Surgeon and Director of Emergency Medicine while serving in the U.S.
Army. Dr. Buttar was board certified in Clinical Metal Toxicology and
Preventive Medicine; board eligible in Emergency Medicine and has
achieved fellowship status in three separate medical societies.
Abie's Story
youtube DOT com/watch?v=rVNXpFEieSY
Mirrored - bootcamp