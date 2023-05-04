"Conspiracy" Part 4 Sorcery sacrifice of the (who?) to false god Asclepius & Pan

Linking our days to scripture

"Leviticus 17:7 (KJV) The Sanctity of Blood

7 And they shall no more offer their sacrifices unto devils (h8163 saytr he-goat), after whom they have gone a whoring. This shall be a statute for ever unto them throughout their generations.

Sacrifice h2077. זֶבַח zebach, zeh´-bakh; from 2076; properly. a slaughter, i.e. the flesh of an animal; by implication. a sacrifice (the victim or the act):—offer (-ing), sacrifice.

HAL - — communal sacrifice = sacrifice of slaughtered sheep, goat or cattle to create communion between the god to whom the sacrifice is made and the partners of the sacrifice, and communion between the partners themselves

I shared this message I received from the Holy Spirit 16/05/20 in the video “conspiracy or device to control your vessel world deceived”

Excerpt

“Far from mankind seeing the truth of the situation, they are having the wool pulled over their eyes, and thus will be like lambs to the slaughter, when evil takes hold of each person's vessel”

Jeremiah 11:19 (KJV) The Broken Covenant

19 But I was like a lamb or an ox that is brought to the slaughter; and I knew not that they had devised devices against me, saying, Let us destroy the tree with the fruit thereof, and let us cut him off from the land of the living, that his name may be no more remembered.

Conspiracy g4945. συνωμοσία sunōmŏsia, Definition “a swearing together, i.e. (by implication.) a plot:—

Lexicon (Greek Hebrew Dictionary)

Bible Sense - conspiracy — a secret agreement between two or more people to perform an unlawful act; often performed with oaths.

"So popular was the cult of Asclepius in Pergamum that the serpent, the symbol of Asclepius, became one of the emblems of the city"

"Healing

For those involved with the Asclepius cult, the method of healing involved a variety of components, including: • the sacrifice of a piglet to Asclepius."

"pigs were sacrificed in connection with oaths and treaties"

"Aesculapius particularly was worshipped at Pergamos; and hence he is called by Martial (c) the Pergamean god; to his temple here, men used to go from different parts of the world for cure of diseases;"