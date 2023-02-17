BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
This Is the Fate of All Things That Go in the Ocean
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
187 followers
02/17/2023

Have you ever wondered what happens to things when they sink to the bottom of the ocean?

In this video, Dr. Michael Gonsior, a tenured associate professor at the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science, discusses the common fate of all organisms that sink into the ocean. 👇

According to Dr. Gonsior, any organism – whether it be a fish or a French fry – that drops into the ocean will be DEGRADED and turned into carbon dioxide and minerals by the microorganisms living in the ocean. 🦠Want to learn more about Dr. Gonsior and his research? Click here now!

Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C

Keywords
organic matterplastic particlesenvironmentalscience
