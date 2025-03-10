The Struggle in Nur Shams Camp

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
People in Nur Shams camp are currently facing immense challenges due to displacement, as they endure severe hardships imposed by the occupation. Despite limited resources, collective efforts involving institutions, the government, and charitable individuals aim to provide essential support, including shelter, food, and clothing.
Interview: the head of the Popular Committee for Services in Nur Shams Camp
Reporting: tasneem Sleet
Filmed: 13/02/2025
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://www.FreePalestine.Video