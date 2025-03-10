The Struggle in Nur Shams Camp





People in Nur Shams camp are currently facing immense challenges due to displacement, as they endure severe hardships imposed by the occupation. Despite limited resources, collective efforts involving institutions, the government, and charitable individuals aim to provide essential support, including shelter, food, and clothing.

Interview: the head of the Popular Committee for Services in Nur Shams Camp

Reporting: tasneem Sleet

Filmed: 13/02/2025

